Street Fighter V's summer update to be detailed in August

Capcom is hosting a live stream on Twitch next week, on August 5 at 6 pm BST (7 pm CEST) over at the Capcom Fighters channel in which the developer/publisher will showcase the upcoming summer update that's set to hit Street Fighter V shortly. The live stream will feature special guests, season 5 character reveals (of which there will be five more added to the game in total, so we'll at least see some of them next week) and more.

If you're interested in learning more about what's to come, mark your calendars and bookmark the official Twitch channel (found here).