Street Fighter 6

Street Fighter VI shown for the very first time

It's coming next year.

HQ

One of the games that was rumoured to show up during Sony's event tonight, was Street Fighter VI. And that turned out to be true, as we now got to see the first sign of life from the game, that was announced previously this year.

Street Fighter VI will offer "an immersive single-player story experience" as well as Battle Hub, which seems to rely on a hub world in which you can face other players from the community. It arrives next year for PlayStation 4 and 5, but the word exclusive wasn't used, so we assume it will also be available for at least PC and maybe also others like Stadia and Xbox.

Check out the first trailer below.

HQ

