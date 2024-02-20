Street Fighter V celebrates 8th anniversary with an apology

HQ

Street Fighter V wasn't the most beloved of Capcom's fighting games at launch, to say the least. Bugs and issues were all over the game, and this is something that Capcom has taken responsibility for.

In a recent Twitter/X post, the StreetFighterJA account brought up the game turning eight, and wrote out an apology for fans. "From the beginning to the middle of the release, there were network issues, lack of content, etc... We are truly sorry for the content that did not meet the expectations of many of you," the post reads.

Of course, it turned out alright in the end, and while fans might not remember all of Street Fighter V fondly, the game's sequel had a much better initial reception and continues to grow to this day.