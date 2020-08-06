Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition gets five new DLC characters

You're watching Advertisements

As promised, Capcom has shared new information with the Street Fighter V community. Even after more than four years, new surprises are coming and within the next year, the title is set to receive not one but two extensive gameplay and balance updates. That's why the developers shared a roadmap for the game's fifth season yesterday.

The focus was on five new characters, which are planned as the end of Capcom's post-launch development for the game. Saikyo-style Dan Hibiki will be added to the game this "winter", followed by the clairvoyant Rose (Menat's Master) in spring 2021. The mighty hermit Oro (and his turtle) from Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike are joining Street Fighter V alongside Akira Kazama from the 1998 PlayStation classic Rival Schools: United by Fate about a year from now. According to the studio, another character is in the works, too, but they will only tell us in due time who this will be. Overall, it's clear that the publisher is still in an early planning phase with these additional characters.

At the beginning of 2021, they have scheduled the third World Championship in Street Fighter V - Street Fighter League Season 3. Players from all over the world can fight for the title and if you like the challenge and want to test your luck, you now have the opportunity to try out the game for free. Until August 19, Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition will be playable for free on PS4 and PC. All 40 characters are available and if you want to welcome the new characters afterwards, you can buy the game at a small discount on all digital platforms.

We last saw Dan and Rose in Street Fighter IV, but they have learned new techniques for their upcoming returns.

The hermit Oro carries a turtle during the fight so that his opponents have an advantage. Akira is a guest character from Capcom's old fighting game Rival Schools.