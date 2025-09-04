Street Fighter pro MenaRD recognised for services to the Dominican Republic in awards ceremony

HQ

It has been a very good year for Street Fighter professional player Saul Leonardo "MenaRD" Mena II, as the Dominican star has lifted trophies at EVO Japan in May and then the main Las Vegas EVO in August too. He has been one of the best Street Fighter players around the world this year, and his home nation sees this and recognises this.

As part of the Premios Dominicanísimo 2025, MenaRD has been granted the Pride of Dominican Culture Award, a trophy that recognises his services to his nation and how he has represented it on the global stage.

One of the next major events on MenaRD's calendar will be the Capcom Cup 12, where he will be looking to win a trophy he has yet to lift, all when that happens between March 11 and 15 in Tokyo, Japan in 2026.