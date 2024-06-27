Street Fighter movie set for March 20, 2026

HQ

The new live-action Street Fighter movie is going to be hitting our screens on the 20th of March, 2026. Over 30 years after the original, somewhat cult-classic movie adaptation of the fighting game phenomenon released, we're seeing a fresh take on the Street Fighter story.

As per Deadline, plot details are being kept under wraps, but with a release date set, we can expect to hear more in the near future. This news comes shortly after the movie's directors Danny and Michael Philippou left the project. The twin brothers were best known for their breakout horror hit Talk to Me.

We'll likely be hearing the announcement of new directors soon, but fans had been excited to see what the brothers had been cooking up. We also have a new Mortal Kombat movie to look forward to soon, so fighting game fans are hopefully going to be eating good when it comes to movie adaptations.