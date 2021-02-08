Street Fighter II is now 30 years old

You're watching Advertisements

Capcom kindly reminded us during the weekend that it is now no less that 30 years since Street Fighter II was released (6 February 1991). It was a huge step for fighting and video game graphics in general, and completely exploded in popularity when it later was released for Super Nintendo as well one and a half year later.

Street Fighter II became such a phenomenon that it remained the best-selling fighting game of all time until 2019 when this title was snagged by Super Smash Bros Ultimate. If you want to play it today, the easiest way would be by getting Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection, which was released in 2018 for PC, PlayStation 4, Switch and Xbox One. You can check our review out over here.

Which character from Street Fighter II is your all-time favorite?