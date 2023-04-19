Street Fighter II and other Sega Genesis classics released on Nintendo Switch Online

HQ

Many Nintendo Switch owners have their eyes set on today's Indie World Direct, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, but Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers just got something that might make time fly by until those arrive.

The Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack's library has suddenly been expanded with the Sega Genesis classics Street Fighter II: Special Champion Edition, Kid Chameleon, Pulseman and Flicky. You can see all four of them in action below.