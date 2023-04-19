Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Street Fighter II and other Sega Genesis classics released on Nintendo Switch Online

Expansion Pack members can also enjoy Kid Chameleon, Pulseman and Flicky right now.

Many Nintendo Switch owners have their eyes set on today's Indie World Direct, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, but Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers just got something that might make time fly by until those arrive.

The Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack's library has suddenly been expanded with the Sega Genesis classics Street Fighter II: Special Champion Edition, Kid Chameleon, Pulseman and Flicky. You can see all four of them in action below.

