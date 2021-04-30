Street Fighter gets another line of fragrances

You're watching Advertisements

It's not uncommon to see video games getting weird collaborations these days, but the past few months have seen some interesting game-themed fragrance lines being created. Not only did we see the UK-based retailer Game launching its Eau de Plumber and F.P.S. perfumes, but now Street Fighter V is joining in on the hype with the Davidoff Cool Water New Champion Edition fragrances.

The fragrances that are themed around Ryu and Chun-Li come in unique and quite eccentric looking bottles, and have their own scents as the Davidoff Cool Water Facebook page explains, and both are actually available to buy today, for around €49.99. You can check out a look at the fragrances below.

Strangely enough, this isn't the first time that Street Fighter has launched a perfume line, as back in 2018 it launched two limited-edition fragrances called Hadouken and Shoryuken in collaboration with Everlast.