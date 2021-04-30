Sons of the Forest releaseIGI 3 2021Cities Skylines TipsWRC 10Dauntless reviewPubg reportDell AlienwareTekken 7Doom SlayerMonster Hunter Switch
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Street Fighter V

Street Fighter gets another line of fragrances

They are themed around Ryu and Chun-Li.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

It's not uncommon to see video games getting weird collaborations these days, but the past few months have seen some interesting game-themed fragrance lines being created. Not only did we see the UK-based retailer Game launching its Eau de Plumber and F.P.S. perfumes, but now Street Fighter V is joining in on the hype with the Davidoff Cool Water New Champion Edition fragrances.

The fragrances that are themed around Ryu and Chun-Li come in unique and quite eccentric looking bottles, and have their own scents as the Davidoff Cool Water Facebook page explains, and both are actually available to buy today, for around €49.99. You can check out a look at the fragrances below.

Strangely enough, this isn't the first time that Street Fighter has launched a perfume line, as back in 2018 it launched two limited-edition fragrances called Hadouken and Shoryuken in collaboration with Everlast.

Street Fighter V

Related texts

Street Fighter VScore

Street Fighter V
REVIEW. Written by Jonas Mäki

"Once it comes down to the fighting, Street Fighter V opens up."



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy