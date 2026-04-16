Street Fighter exudes visual identity and charisma in its official trailer

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Street Fighter. Just like with Mario, Sonic, Zelda, Donkey Kong, Tetris or any other timeless video game classic, the mere mention of it makes practically anyone in the world listen up and automatically form a mental image of a scene where two colourful characters face off with punches, kicks and a touch of martial arts magic. And like almost all the previous examples, we're about to see a big-screen adaptation of it.

We know the cast and the characters set to appear in Street Fighter, due in cinemas on 16 October, but we were still wondering whether this leap from television to the big screen would be something more serious, or more akin to the uneven (though for some, cult film from 1995. Fortunately, it seems that Street Fighter in 2026 could be a true mass phenomenon, as, although it is full of humour and lighter sequences, it looks set to deliver a film with plenty of charisma and personality.

In the trailer, we've already caught a glimpse of the plot, as well as getting a closer look at Ken, Ryu, Mr Bison, Akuma, Zangief, Chun-Li, Vega and even Blanka, and getting a sense of their personalities in the film. Take a look below.