Street Fighter 6 surpasses launch peak with major update

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Following Capcom's recent release of Alex, a character that's been highly anticipated—along with a major update to balance the various fighters—the game has now broken its previous record for concurrent players on Steam. The new record stands at a whopping 72,067 concurrent players, meaning the game has now surpassed its three-year-old peak, which was reached during its 2023 launch.

Alex, making a comeback from Street Fighter III, seems to have been exactly the energy boost the game needed. Along with balance and gameplay adjustments, the update has brought both veterans and curious players back into the ring. Incredibly well done by Capcom, and it's great to see people returning to the game.

Are you one of the many who've taken the chance to jump back into Street Fighter 6?