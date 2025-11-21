Street Fighter 6 smashes the 6-million barrier

HQ

For eight months - from May 2023 to January 2024 - fighting fans really had a field day. First came Street Fighter 6, followed by Mortal Kombat 1 and then Tekken 6. Although the middle one doesn't seem to have done as well as Netherrealm and Warner had hoped, it still sold over six million copies before support was recently discontinued.

And now Capcom is celebrating the same milestone with Street Fighter 6, which continues to go from strength to strength. Via Instagram, they are now happily sharing the news that over six million games have been sold, writing:

"Our utmost gratitude to everyone who has hit the streets and to all those who will soon join us."

The game reached the five million milestone as recently as June, meaning it has sold about one million copies in five months. As Street Fighter 6 continues to be popular and is played extensively in tournaments around the world by eager enthusiasts, we can safely assume that it is only a matter of time before it reaches seven million, probably as early as spring.

It will then have almost surpassed its predecessor. Street Fighter V has sold around 7.8 million copies since its release in 2016. It was however only released on PC and PlayStation 4, and is not available on Xbox, unlike its sequel.