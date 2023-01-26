Street Fighter 6 shows off Blanka vs JP gameplay

HQ

Street Fighter 6 is headed our way later this year, but we're getting fairly consistent looks at the upcoming fighting title thanks to the developer matches shown off via Street Fighter's YouTube channel.

The latest fight to be showcased features Blanka, a franchise veteran, and JP, a newcomer being introduced in Street Fighter 6. The fight lasts for three rounds and shows off a good amount of both characters, seeing how their fighting styles work.

Blanka wants to get in his opponent's face, while JP appears to be more of a zoning character, attacking from afar with purple thorns.

Street Fighter 6 launches on the 2nd of June for Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, and PC.