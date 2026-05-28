Street Fighter 6 sets new Steam record for concurrent players

HQ

Almost exactly three years after Street Fighter 6 launched, the game is more popular than ever. SteamDB now reveals that, just a few hours ago, the game had 72,977 concurrent players, which is more than it has ever had before.

A major reason for this is the new character Ingrid, who was added today, and the previous record wasn't from the launch but just a few months ago when Alex was added to the game. In short, the game continues to thrive, and we can safely assume that Capcom will keep expanding it with new content for a long time to come.