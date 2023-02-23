Street Fighter 6 reveals three new characters

HQ

At Sony's latest PlayStation State of Play, we got to see a few more minutes of Street Fighter 6 gameplay and three more characters in the game's roster.

We first get a look at Zangief, who as usual sports a heavy-hitting, grappling combat style. We then switch over to the newcomer Lily, who batters Blanka with her dual-wielded heavy blunt weapons.

Finally, we get a look at Cammy, who sports an interesting new design in Street Fighter 6. Hopefully, with a release date in June, we'll see some more extended gameplay looks soon.

Are you excited for Street Fighter 6?