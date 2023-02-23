Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Street Fighter 6

Street Fighter 6 reveals three new characters

Cammy, Zangief, and newcomer Lily join the fight.

At Sony's latest PlayStation State of Play, we got to see a few more minutes of Street Fighter 6 gameplay and three more characters in the game's roster.

We first get a look at Zangief, who as usual sports a heavy-hitting, grappling combat style. We then switch over to the newcomer Lily, who batters Blanka with her dual-wielded heavy blunt weapons.

Finally, we get a look at Cammy, who sports an interesting new design in Street Fighter 6. Hopefully, with a release date in June, we'll see some more extended gameplay looks soon.

Are you excited for Street Fighter 6?

