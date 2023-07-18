Street Fighter 6 reveals everything you need to know about Rashid

HQ

Rashid has just got a new trailer outlining the majority of his moves and combos for Street Fighter 6. It seems his powers largely revolve around wind and making powerful tornadoes that can block projectiles and batter opponents.

These tornadoes also work as great combo extenders, and with the use of Overdrive, this means Rashid will have a lot of options with switching out combos on the fly. Rolling Assault also gives him another chance to break out of another move or just duck an incoming attack and punish the opponent.

Rashid's Super Art, Altair, traps the opponent in a whirlwind as he jumps at them from a bunch of different angles, battering them while they're helpless in the wind. Check out that flashy moves and others below:

Rashid launches for Street Fighter 6 on the 24th of July.