Street Fighter 6 passes four million sold games

HQ

Street Fighter V took just under four years to reach the milestone of four million copies sold. But Street Fighter 6 had a more successful launch with higher ratings and also came to Xbox, and only a little over a year after the premiere in June 2023, Capcom now announces via Instagram that the game has passed four million copies sold.

The much-lauded Japanese developer and publisher writes:

"Thank you for playing and for helping us reach this milestone! We hope you're excited for the future of SF6 as we intend to release more content and hold more events!"

We can only say that it is well deserved. In the space of eight months (June 2023 to January 2024), Street Fighter 6, Mortal Kombat 1 and Tekken 8 were released - and pleasantly enough, all three seem to have sold very well, showing that the fighting genre is doing better than it has in a very long time.