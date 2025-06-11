Street Fighter 6 passes 5 million copies sold

HQ

After the somewhat shaky launch for Street Fighter V, it finally became a huge success after hard work from Capcom. But in the case of Street Fighter 6, it was apparent almost immediately after launch that it had become a success, and Capcom was ready to back it up with content.

Since its launch almost exactly two years ago, people have been dragon punching each other in the face, and last week it was also released for Switch 2, opening it up to a new audience. And this gave a big boost to the game.

Capcom now announces that Street Fighter 6 is already the third best-selling game in the series ever, as after two years five million copies have been sold. The only games that have sold better are Street Fighter V with 7.8 million copies sold for PC and PS4, and Street Fighter II for Super Nintendo with 6.3 million copies sold (it should be mentioned that Street Fighter II was released in several versions for Super Nintendo and also came to Mega Drive, among others, and the total is over 15 million games sold).