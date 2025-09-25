Street Fighter 6 opens its doors again to C. Viper on October 15

HQ

Of course, Capcom couldn't leave out during the Capcom Online Program TGS 2025 event its fighting franchise, which is experiencing one of its best moments. Street Fighter 6 is rolling out its third character pass, corresponding to Year 3, and it now includes an old acquaintance: C. Viper. The undercover agent now operates as a research director for SiRN, cleaning up Shadaloo's remains.

C. Viper can be purchased with the Street Fighter 6 Year 3 Character Pass, the Year 3 Ultimate Pass or individually with Fighter Coins. He will have two different appearances, though to get the second of these (his original costume) you'll need to spend Fighter Coins or by maxing out your World Tour link.

While we wait for C. Viper's release in Street Fighter 6 on 15 October, check out his gameplay trailer below.