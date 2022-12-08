Street Fighter 6 launches in June and will have three editions

HQ

Capcom has been very generous with Street Fighter 6 information and trailers, which means we know a whole lot about things to come - but not when it will come. Now it seems like the PlayStation Store has managed to leak the release date, something that was noticed by Resetera users who clearly have very good eyesight.

It turns out the game will be released on June 2 next year, and three editions will be available (Standard, Deluxe and Ultimate). The more expensive ones have extra cosmetic content and include a one year battle pass. Check out the image below to see what's included with each edition. We can safely assume all this will be presented tonight during The Game Awards.