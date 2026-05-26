Street Fighter 6 is getting new outfits this week and we have a new trailer showing them off

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As you know, summer is just around the corner, and Capcom thinks it's time for us to dress accordingly, a sentiment that also applies to the combatants in Street Fighter 6. That's why the Outfit 3 DLC pack is on its way, set to release on May 28.

This pack includes a total of four new outfits for Sagat, C. Viper, Alex, and Ingrid (who is also being released on the same day herself). Sagat gets a snazzy suit, though it doesn't seem to have put him in a good mood, as he looks just as grumpy as ever. C. Viper, on the other hand, can look forward to a slightly Harley Quinn-inspired evening gown, while Alex gets a fairly ordinary gym outfit and Ingrid something we suspect fans will love - specifically, the Midnight Bliss outfit from Fighting Jam.

Check out everything in the trailer below.