Street Fighter 6 is getting an open beta starting May 19

If you missed the closed Street Fighter 6 beta last month, or just want to play more, Capcom has some good news for you. The company has now revealed the time and date for an open beta that starts on May 19 and runs until May 21.

It includes all the content from the closed beta, but with adjustments made based on player feedback. This means you'll be able to play as Chun-Li, Guile, Jamie, Juri, Ken, Kimberly, Luke, Ryu and Ken (available stages are Carrier Byron Taylor, Genbu Temple, Macho Ring, Metro City Downtown, Tian Hong Yuan and Training Room) with several modes to choose from.

Remember that you need to register your Capcom ID and link preferred platform to be able to participate.

