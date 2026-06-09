Street Fighter 6 has surpassed 7 million copies sold

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Just yesterday, we reported on the news that Monster Hunter: World had surpassed 30 million copies sold, making it Capcom's best-selling game of all-time. While that's an amazing feat, and noting today's title in question isn't nearly in the same ball park, Capcom has also shared a sales update on another one of its recent hits, namely Street Fighter 6.

Following recently confirming that Final Fantasy VII's Tifa would be joining the game as a fighter, it's also confirmed Street Fighter 6 is now a seven-million-seller.

It doesn't quite match up to the recent success of the Resident Evil and Monster Hunter series, but it does go to show there are a lot of fans interested in Capcom's fighting franchise, with sales no doubt set to leap a little later this year when the live-action movie makes its arrival in cinemas.

Do you still regularly play Street Fighter 6?