Street Fighter 6 has been announced

Following the countdown that was taking place last week, Capcom has officially announced that Street Fighter 6 is on its way. As this is just an announcement post, there isn't a whole lot to really talk about as of now, but the teaser trailer that was delivered alongside the announcement does give an idea of a couple of fighters that will be appearing in the game.

If you had any doubt about it, Ryu seems to be coming back, and so is Luke, at least from what the trailer shows. You can take a look at the teaser below to see Ryu and Luke in all their glory.

As for when we'll be hearing more about Street Fighter 6, Capcom has stated that there will be more information shared in the summer, so we'll just have to make do with this trailer until then.