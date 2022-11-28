Street Fighter 6 has already been age-rated

HQ

Age-rating organizations generally tends to be really great sources for unannounced video game news, and often leaks upcoming games and collections while also including information about what to expect.

But the actual age-rating itself can tell us something, even if we already knew about the game beforehand and no new information was disclosed. This is because an age-rating is usually a sign that the title is getting really close to the development finish-line. And now this has happened with Street Fighter 6. A game we know a ton of content about, but that has no release date other than Capcom claiming it's coming 2023.

Thanks to eagle eyed ResetEra users, we now know that Street Fighter 6 has been age-rated in Korea. While it's certainly interesting it's from 15 years in South Korea, it also indicates that a release date during The Game Awards on December 9 is very likely, and that the release date just might be earlier than expected.