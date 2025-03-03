Street Fighter 6 gets Ace Attorney Steel Samurai gear as part of latest Fighting Pass

HQ

Capcom is expanding its range of Street Fighter 6 cosmetics and goodies by now bringing Ace Attorney to the game as part of a new Fighting Pass. This one is known as Turnabout Gala, and it brings a slate of accessories and cosmetics to the game that are tailored around the courtroom drama series and its Steel Samurai character.

The full pass will bring new Avatar gear that enables players to make their fighter look like the Steel Samurai. This is also expanded with a photo frame that states "Witness Testimony", an emote that allows the player to make an objection, various music tracks from Ace Attorney, as well as titles, stickers, a challenger screen, and a classic game based on the franchise too.

You can see the trailer for the Turnabout Gala Fighting Pass below, as well as its full roadmap. It is debuting in Street Fighter 6 today.