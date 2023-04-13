Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Street Fighter 6

Street Fighter 6 gameplay showcase to have big announcements next week

Another big summer game is set to show us a lot of gameplay before launch.

Remember when I wrote about Final Fantasy XVI getting its own State of Play filled with gameplay footage later today? That's not the only summer/PlayStation-focused game that wants to treat us extra well on a Thursday.

Capcom has announced that Street Fighter 6 will have a showcase at 11 PM BST / 12 AM CEST on Thursday April 20. This show will last longer than 30 minutes, and include gameplay footage of World Tour, Battle Hub and Fighting Ground, as well as some big news and announcements towards the end. That last part sure makes it sound like we're at least getting an open beta...

Street Fighter 6

