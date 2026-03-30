Street Fighter 6 fans up in arms against Capcom over a distasteful storyline

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The Street Fighter III fighter Alex was recently added as a new playable character in Street Fighter 6 and quickly became very popular. He also came with a bit of a story for fans to play through, though it turned out to contain some hard-to-swallow elements that sparked quite a bit of controversy (if you're really invested in Alex's story in Street Fighter - consider this a spoiler warning).

At the end of the arcade mode in Street Fighter 6, we see that Alex has married Patricia, and they're expecting a child. So far, so good, but anyone familiar with Street Fighter lore knows, of course, that Patricia is Alex's adoptive sister and also his second cousin. In other words, they're related.

Alex has known Patricia since she was a baby, and they've always had a sibling-like relationship; her father, Tom, served as a father figure to Alex, who even called him "Dad." This, of course, sent fans into a frenzy, prompting Capcom to respond in a somewhat tone-deaf and typically Japanese manner. As Kotaku points out, instead of changing the ending and apologizing, Capcom chose to rewrite some of Alex's backstory.

What they didn't change, however, was the fact that Alex is still married and expecting a child with a family member; they simply added new details about how he and Patricia had been apart for a while during their teenage years. Many are now wondering how Capcom even ended up in this situation, and how they can't see where things went wrong.

X user Shuckle explained the situation best via a comic strip on X, which you can check out below.