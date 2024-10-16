Street Fighter 6 director heavily implies he was once working on a new Darkstalkers

HQ

One of the games Capcom fans and the fighting community have been asking about the most over the past two decades is Darkstalkers. The last time we got a brand new game from the series was in 1997 with the release of Vampire Savior: World of Darkness (Darkstalkers 3), and since then we've only been able to hang out with iconic fighters like Felicia, Sasquatch, Anakaris, BB Hood, and of course Morrigan in various re-releases.

Now, the creator of Street Fighter 6, Takayuki Nakayama, hints via X that there was indeed a Darkstalkers in development some time ago. He writes that he was at one point working on a fighting game at Capcom, which he specifies was not Street Fighter-related, and only illustrates it with a bat emoji. Given that Darkstalkers is full of bats and has the aforementioned succubus Morrigan as the front character, it's easy to believe that's what he's referring to.

The period he was working on this seems to have been around 2013-2014 (in conjunction with Otoranger), which could mean that Capcom dropped it to focus on Street Fighter V. The latter had a very rocky development - something that was noticeable at the time of its premiere.

When the fight site EventHubs wrote about this story, Nakayama supplemented his post, writing (translated with Bing):

"It's a bit of a different story. There will come a time when we can talk."

In doing so, he doesn't deny that it was Darkstalkers he was working on, but seems to imply that there's a bit of classified context that he can't yet talk about.

And with that said, we'll just have to keep waiting. Apparently Capcom isn't completely opposed to giving Darkstalkers another shot - so there's still hope.