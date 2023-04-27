Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Street Fighter 6

Street Fighter 6 demo has arrived for PC and Xbox

It's time to start practicing your Hadoukens again.

A week ago, Capcom launched a Street fighter 6 demo (which we reported about), but only for PlayStation as PC and Xbox gamers had to wait for another week. Well, that week has now passed and the demo is therefore now available for PC and Xbox Series S/X as well.

The Street Fighter 6 demo lets you play as Luke and Ryu, and experience the World Tour mode, in which you can create a fighter of your own. There doesn't seem to be a time limit to the demo so make sure to explore it thoroughly to be prepared when the full version launches on June 2 for PC, PlayStation 4/5 and Xbox Series S/X.

Street Fighter 6

