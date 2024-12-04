Street Fighter 6 confirmed for 2025 Esports World Cup

HQ

The Esports World Cup promised that it would be revealing many of the participating games during the month of December 2024, and lo and behold, just a few days into the final month of the calendar year, and yet another game has been affirmed for the major festival.

Following Call of Duty (Black Ops 6 and Warzone 2.0), Honor of Kings, and Garena Free Fire, the first fighting game for the festival has been confirmed, with Street Fighter 6 set to appear.

We don't yet know if this will be baked into the Street Fighter competitive season or if it will act as a standalone third-party tournament, but regardless of what happens, if this past summer's EWC is anything to go by, we can look forward to a tournament where millions of dollars can be won.