Street Fighter 6

Street Fighter 6 celebrates Monster Hunter's 20th anniversary

Get yourself a set of Rathalos Armour for your custom fighter.

Monster Hunter is currently celebrating its 20th anniversary, and as part of those celebrations Capcom is bringing the beloved franchise to its other games. Namely, we'll be seeing a collaboration with Street Fighter 6 next month.

In April, a special Monster Hunter quest comes to Street Fighter 6, as you try and hunt down your own set of Rathalos Armour. There are also special displays coming to the Battle Hub.

Also in Spring, Street Fighter 6 will be getting a new character in Akuma, who had his first teaser trailer revealed recently. If you want to see more of the Monster Hunter collaboration, check out the trailer below:

