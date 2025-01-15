Street Fighter 6 and Tekken 8 headline Evo Las Vegas 2025

Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文
Indonesia
Polski
日本語
한국어
Čeština
Ελληνικά
Türkçe
Tiếng Việt
عربي
Follow us
The fighting tournament organisers Evo has just revealed the majority of the games that will be present and hosting action at the Las Vegas 2025 event in the summer. The full line-up currently features 13 games, but there is room for a further three that we are not being told about just yet.
As for the full line-up, we know for a fact that these game will be present:
The remaining three games are secret for the time being, but no doubt many are hoping that a Dragon Ball project makes the cut, perhaps the recently released Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero?