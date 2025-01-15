English
Street Fighter 6 and Tekken 8 headline Evo Las Vegas 2025

With Mortal Kombat 1, Marvel vs. Capcom 2, Fatal Fury: City of Wolves, and more making the cut.

The fighting tournament organisers Evo has just revealed the majority of the games that will be present and hosting action at the Las Vegas 2025 event in the summer. The full line-up currently features 13 games, but there is room for a further three that we are not being told about just yet.

As for the full line-up, we know for a fact that these game will be present:


  • Street Fighter 6

  • Tekken 8

  • Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves

  • Guilty Gear: Strive

  • Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising

  • Under Night In-Birth II Sys: Celes

  • Mortal Kombat 1

  • Marvel vs. Capcom 2

  • Rivals of Aether 2

  • Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O.

  • The King of Fighters XV

  • Blazblue Centralfiction

  • Killer Instinct

The remaining three games are secret for the time being, but no doubt many are hoping that a Dragon Ball project makes the cut, perhaps the recently released Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero?

