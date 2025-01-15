Street Fighter 6 and Tekken 8 headline Evo Las Vegas 2025

HQ

The fighting tournament organisers Evo has just revealed the majority of the games that will be present and hosting action at the Las Vegas 2025 event in the summer. The full line-up currently features 13 games, but there is room for a further three that we are not being told about just yet.

As for the full line-up, we know for a fact that these game will be present:



Street Fighter 6



Tekken 8



Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves



Guilty Gear: Strive



Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising



Under Night In-Birth II Sys: Celes



Mortal Kombat 1



Marvel vs. Capcom 2



Rivals of Aether 2



Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O.



The King of Fighters XV



Blazblue Centralfiction



Killer Instinct



The remaining three games are secret for the time being, but no doubt many are hoping that a Dragon Ball project makes the cut, perhaps the recently released Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero?