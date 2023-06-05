Street Fighter 6 already has more than 1 million players

HQ

Street Fighter 6 got a lot of well-deserved praise for its betas, so it seemed like this could end up being another fantastic game from Capcom in 2023. Reviews have proven that theory right, and the record-breaking player numbers on Steam indicated it was off to a fantastic great start commercially as well. It definitely is.

Capcom reveals that Street Fighter 6 has surpassed 1 million players these first 3 days on market. Pretty far from Resident Evil 4's 3 million players in 2 days, but it'll well on its way to beat the PlayStation-console exclusive Street Fighter V's total of 5,2+ million.