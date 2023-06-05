Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Street Fighter 6

Street Fighter 6 already has more than 1 million players

Capcom's latest fighting game isn't just doing incredibly well on Steam.

HQ

Street Fighter 6 got a lot of well-deserved praise for its betas, so it seemed like this could end up being another fantastic game from Capcom in 2023. Reviews have proven that theory right, and the record-breaking player numbers on Steam indicated it was off to a fantastic great start commercially as well. It definitely is.

Capcom reveals that Street Fighter 6 has surpassed 1 million players these first 3 days on market. Pretty far from Resident Evil 4's 3 million players in 2 days, but it'll well on its way to beat the PlayStation-console exclusive Street Fighter V's total of 5,2+ million.

Street Fighter 6

