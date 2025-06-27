Street Fighter 6 about to get expanded with Sagat and swimsuits

HQ

The next fighter to join Street Fighter 6 has now been unveiled by Capcom in a short teaser trailer, and it's none other than uber-legend Sagat, who was actually featured in the very first Street Fighter back in 1987 (though only as a non-playable boss).

HQ

He is set to be the first character from Year 3, appearing right after the EVO 2025 tournament on August 5. And with Sagat comes a hefty dose of fan service, as Capcom is also releasing swimwear for seven of the fighters. You can check out the suits via Instagram, and regarding who gets the swimwear, Capcom writes:

"Here's Cammy, Luke, Chun-Li, Manon, Jamie, Kimberly, and A.K.I. to wet your appetite."