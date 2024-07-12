Due to both COVID-19 and the fact that "professional streamer" is now a coveted career path, the branch of the market that produces microphones and headsets specifically created for streaming has been gaining momentum. By that I mean that there are both established giants like Elgato, but also a myriad of newcomers trying to gain ground and market share.
We now have the opportunity to take a closer look at another of the many competing brands; Streamplify, which tries to offer more budget-oriented products, and more specifically the so-called "Mic Pro", which goes directly after Elgato, Razer and all the other giants by offering lots of features but at a lower price.
So it's worth noting that you can get a Streamplify Mic Pro for around £80. This is in stark contrast to Elgato's Wave:3, Razer's Seiren V3 or even the now antiquated Logitech G Yeti GX, which all cost around 30% more.
But at first glance, it's with very few sacrifices. First of all, you get both a stand and an anti-vibration shock mount in the package here, and there's audio monitoring via 3.5mm jack, touch-based mute surface on the top and four distinct pick-up patterns. You get stereo, omnidirectional, cardioid and bidirectional, which means that if you hang the Mic Pro on one arm, you can record yourself, a conversation with a single person or a podcast with three or more participants using specialised patterns.
It's pretty competitive to say the least, and inside we even find four condenser capsules that record at a 192KHz/24-bit sample rate and with an impedance of 1000 Ohms. That's not bad at all, and via relatively effective noise cancellation on background noise (depending on which pick-up pattern you choose), Streamplify actually delivers here.
The worst part is the build quality. Yes, it's "just" a matte black microphone with about 10 dedicated RGB effects that give off that "classy gamer" vibe, but the plastic used seems to come straight from a 3D printer. It's all a little too porous, a little too thin, and some kind of metal alloy would no doubt have helped the quality feel.
But other than that, it's hard to find much to complain about here. For this price, you can get a Blue Yeti elsewhere, or the far more budget-orientated variants from the established giants, but you sacrifice many of the features Streamplify has made sure to include.
Right now you can get a Streamplify Mic Pro for £80. That's a great deal for your money.