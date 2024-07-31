Streamline your charging dilemma with Anker's 737 Prime Charger

HQ

While we live in a wireless world, we still are massively dependent on wires to charge up our wireless devices. This can lead to a few issues in regard to having to carry lots of wires and charging solutions that make your everyday carry increasingly crammed. Anker is hoping to streamline that effort at least a tad.

On the latest episode of Quick Look, our very own Magnus has got his hands on the Anker 737 Prime Charger, a device that uses GaNPrime 120W technology to be able to power up three devices at once and at a very fast rate.

To see why this is a great option to include in your backpack, check out the latest episode of Quick Look below.