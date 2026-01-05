Streaming on your mobile phone just became easier with Shure's new mini microphone

HQ

Interested in exploring the world of vlogging and livestreaming but don't want to splash the cash on an expensive camera and audio equipment? If so, Shure has recently announced a new device that makes content creation on-the-go using your smartphone as a base all the easier.

During CES, Shure revealed the updated MV88, which is a mini microphone that now supports a USB-C connection so that it can directly slot and connect to your smartphone to capture better quality audio. Not only does it have this ease of use, but the device also comes with built-in monitoring systems that make it even easier to get the perfect level of audio and to remove any unwanted background audio at the same time. As Shure puts it, this gadget has "no setup, no extra gear, just plug in and go."

It features five quick-start presets and offers options to connect with dedicated mobile apps for further customisation. As for the pricing for this small gadget, it will set buyers back £145/$159/€169 and is available to buy now.