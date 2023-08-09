Streaming in 4K via Playstation Plus has begun beta testing

HQ

Sony and Playstation continue to develop their platform for streamed titles and now the next step has been launched that will allow us consumers to play in 4K via the cloud. The possibility is certainly not completely out on the market yet, but some users of Playstation Plus Premium have recently been invited to participate in a closed beta where they have gained access to several Playstation 5 games that can be streamed via the internet in 4K.

Whether it's the rendering resolution or the stream itself that reaches 4K is yet to be seen but a user on the gaming forumResetera indicates that the currently available resolutions appear to be 720p, 1080p, 1440p and 2160p.

When the service will be available to the public can only be speculated at this point, but if the tests go well, we can probably expect to be able to enrich our lives with some high-quality cloud gaming in the fairly near future.

Will you be streaming 4K games on the cloud?