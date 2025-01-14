Streamers once more return to Twitch as exclusivity deal ends

HQ

In recent years, we've seen headlines centred around big Twitch streamers heading over to other major platforms like Kick and YouTube. Like NBA athletes, streamers were being "traded" in a way for millions of dollars, except they were the ones in charge of where they went.

Now, after 2024 saw a lot of exclusivity deals come to an end, big names like Ludwig, Sykkuno, Valkyrae and more returned home to Twitch, citing community preferences and the service Twitch provides as being key reasons.

Of course, in an age where content is often on multiple platforms, and a time where TikTok and YouTube shorts mean short-form content is king, we can still expect to see big streamers elsewhere, but for their bread and butter livestreaming content, it appears Twitch is the home.

Speaking on the return of big streamers, Twitch VP of Global Partnerships Pontus Eskilsson said (via a press release): "We have been delighted to welcome back so many talented streamers over the past year. It's no coincidence that many of them have found that their audience never left Twitch and were right here waiting for them. While we offer industry-leading partnership programmes and monetisation, we know that isn't what drives creators. To really thrive, these creators need the engaged audience and real-time discourse that makes livestreaming such a unique and popular format. They come for their communities and friends across shared passions. This continues to be what Twitch is built on, and why we are the leading livestreaming service."

This is an ad:

There are still big names on Kick, YouTube, Twitch, and other streaming platforms, but perhaps now we'll see less major deals being made, as at the end of the exclusivity, it seems a lot of creators are happy to head to where they know their base is.