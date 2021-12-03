Streamer Ludwig moves exclusively to YouTube Gaming, gets banned two days later

HQ

A few days ago, it was revealed that the streamer Ludwig had signed an exclusive streaming deal with YouTube Gaming, seeing the influencer leave Twitch in favour of the video platform, alike a lot of other major streamers as of late (including TimTheTatMan and DrLupo).

While the financials of this exclusive deal were not revealed, Ludwig has left behind a huge Twitch following in favour of YouTube, a platform where the content creator is also very popular with 2.18 million subscribers. But, the move itself has not exactly been a fluid one, as only two days after the exclusivity kicked in, Ludwig was banned on YouTube.

Due to the exclusivity deal, this is most likely a suspension rather than a complete ban, but YouTube or Ludwig have yet to reveal any specifics about the situation. The content creator has simply posted a tweet that states "you could say the switch has been going well...", with an image of the ban attached.

Speculation suggests that the ban comes from DCMA strikes due to Ludwig using music in his YouTube exclusivity announcement video, but that has yet to be confirmed.