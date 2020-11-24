Streamer loses it when his super rare Pokémon card is ruined live

You're watching Advertisements

Pokémon cards were introduced in the 1990s and have become very popular. And, as it happens, some cards are more rare and valuable than others. What happens, when you open a bent card pack, and you realise that your super rare Pokémon card is now completely worthless? If you are a super fan, then you probably would just lose it.

And this is what happened to a streamer "wesbtw" on Twitch. After about 40 seconds into the clip, he makes a horrifying discovery. And then the flood gates open, there's no turning back.

The card in question is a rainbow-colored Pikachu VMAX, and the price could have been over $1,000. But as a bent specimen, the value is close to zero.

Life is pretty hard sometimes. What would you do in this situation?