Strays has been delayed to August

The start of June is an incredibly busy period for cinemagoers, as Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse kicks the month off, before Transformers: Rise of the Beasts debuts a week later, all ahead of The Flash arriving the week after that. Needless to say, it's a bit of a blockbuster minefield, which is why it's not surprising to hear that Strays, a comedy film starring Will Ferrell and Jamie Foxx as vengeful abandoned dogs, is being pushed back a couple of months.
As noted by Deadline, the movie will now be arriving on August 18, and while the threat of the other flicks no doubt played into this decision, the report also states that the ongoing writer's strike was another factor that played into the delay.
As it stands, Strays will only need to go up against Blue Beetle in that mid-August window, meaning it stands a far better chance at landing a place in the box office.