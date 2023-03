Stray Souls, the upcoming psychological horror game from Versus Evil and Jukai Studio, will release this Autumn and has been given a new official trailer.

The game focuses on Daniel, an 18-year-old who inherits his grandmother's house. However, after moving into the house, Daniel begins to learn more about the harrowing truth behind his family history and the cult ritual that takes place in the game.

Will you be playing Stray Souls?