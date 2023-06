HQ

The developers at Bluetwelve never tried to hide they hoped to bring Stray to more platforms than PC, PS4 and PS5, so the ESRB didn't exactly throw us off the trail by quickly removing its age-rating for Xbox versions back in May. Now the cat is officially out of the bag.

Tonight's adorably funny trailer reveals that Stray will launch on Xbox One and Xbox Series on the 10th of August.