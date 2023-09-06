Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Stray

Stray is getting an animated movie

Last year's adorable cat game will come to the big screen thanks to Annapurna's in-house studio.

Bluetwelve's Stray ended up being on many Game of the Year lists last year, as Marie and I aren't the only ones that thinks it delivers a truly fascinating, atmospheric and entertaining world. One of my Swedish friend's main caveats is that the game is a bit short. Then tonight's announcement might get her purring.

Entertainment Weekly has the honor of revealing that Stray is being turned into an animated movie. Unsurprisingly, this is being created by Annapurna Animation, the publisher's own in-house studio. That's basically all we're told, however, so only time will tell how long we'll have to wait for our cute cat, B-12, the robots and zurks to appear on the big screen.

Stray

