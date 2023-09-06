Stray is getting an animated movie

HQ

Bluetwelve's Stray ended up being on many Game of the Year lists last year, as Marie and I aren't the only ones that thinks it delivers a truly fascinating, atmospheric and entertaining world. One of my Swedish friend's main caveats is that the game is a bit short. Then tonight's announcement might get her purring.

Entertainment Weekly has the honor of revealing that Stray is being turned into an animated movie. Unsurprisingly, this is being created by Annapurna Animation, the publisher's own in-house studio. That's basically all we're told, however, so only time will tell how long we'll have to wait for our cute cat, B-12, the robots and zurks to appear on the big screen.