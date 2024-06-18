English
Stray

Stray is coming to Nintendo Switch

First it launched on PlayStation and PC, then it came to Xbox, and now Switch.

Stray - the adorable game where you get to play as a cat - is finally making its Switch debut. Announced today during the Nintendo Direct presentation, we got to see that the 2022 indie hit is coming to one of the only platforms it wasn't previously available on.

In the short trailer below, you can see that we are getting a bit of a graphical downgrade for Stray to make its way to Switch. Textures don't look as polished, and considering the Switch's smaller amount of power, we could have guessed the performance would be a bit lower.

Still, for those who don't care about visuals and just want to play as a cute cat, Stray launches for Nintendo Switch this Holiday season.

