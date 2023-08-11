Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Stray

Stray is available now on Xbox

The purrfect adventure game made its way to PlayStation ad PC last year.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Stray, the adventure game where you play as a cat in a futuristic society abandoned by humans, has been made available for Xbox.

Previously, the game was one of the most notable PS-Plus day one launches, but has since been taken off of the games catalogue for PS Plus Extra and Premium. It was also available on PC, and now it has finally bridged the gap onto Xbox.

Stray was one of the biggest hits of last year. Being a rather short but enjoyable adventure, fans loved it for its portrayal of its cat protagonist. If you're an Xbox console player, now might be the time to see what all the fuss is about.

Stray

Related texts

0
StrayScore

Stray
REVIEW. Written by Marie Lijegren

We've discovered what it feels like to have nine lives, cough hairballs and live on a diet based on milk and mice in the new adventure game Stray.



Loading next content