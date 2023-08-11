Stray is available now on Xbox

HQ

Stray, the adventure game where you play as a cat in a futuristic society abandoned by humans, has been made available for Xbox.

Previously, the game was one of the most notable PS-Plus day one launches, but has since been taken off of the games catalogue for PS Plus Extra and Premium. It was also available on PC, and now it has finally bridged the gap onto Xbox.

Stray was one of the biggest hits of last year. Being a rather short but enjoyable adventure, fans loved it for its portrayal of its cat protagonist. If you're an Xbox console player, now might be the time to see what all the fuss is about.