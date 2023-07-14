Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical has been delayed

HQ

Stray Gods looks to be an interesting game, where you take part in an RPG that also doubles as an interactive musical. With a stellar voice cast and unique art style, Stray Gods is sure to find an audience when it releases. However, it's now pushed that release date back to the 10th of August.

This is because, as the developers outlined in a Steam post, they do not want the release to clash with Baldur's Gate III. The games don't appear to be too similar, but they are both upcoming RPGs, so perhaps that's where the idea of a clash comes from.

Still, Stray Gods remains under a month away from release, and so this extra week of development should allow for performance fixes in the game. It's interesting that Baldur's Gate III's release date change, which was caused itself by Starfield, has caused another game to shift its launch.