Stray Gods developer reveal new project, Malys

After giving us a stylish gaming musical in the form of Stray Gods, Summerfall Studios is now bringing its unique visual style to another genre. The studio's new game is called Malys, and it takes the form of a roguelike deckbuilder.

The game follows an exorcist called Noah on a mission to take down Malys, the demon who the game is named after. To fund the game, Summerfall Studios is opting for a crowdfunding approach via Kickstarter. Malys' campaign isn't live yet, but will be so in the next few weeks.

"Unlike many Kickstarters, we're not asking for funding to get started on the game and for you to receive it in two or three years. We want to work with you directly to reach 1.0 and get it in your hands within six months of the campaign launching," Summerfall Studios confirmed to Game Informer. "To achieve that goal, we need your backing, support and feedback. So few studios get to release a second game, and the second project is often the one that can provide studio stability and longevity. We need your help to make Malys a reality that can be another brick in the path of character driven, story focused, comprehensive single player experiences free of endless microtransactions and never-ending roadmaps."

Malys currently doesn't have a launch date, but if the Kickstarter launches soon, and the six-month plan is held up, we could see it before 2025 is out.